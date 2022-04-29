HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Happening on Saturday April 30, Sideline Cancer and the Love From Foundation will be partnering to host a community event.

The public is invited to come to a book signing for the second edition of Liam and Ashlyn Dugan’s book called, ‘Larry and Thormen Go to The Championship.’ Ashlyn, Liam’s mom created these books as a way to raise awareness for Liam’s Spina Bifida diagnosis.

The Sideline Cancer TBT Basketball Team will also be playing a game at the event.

There will be free coffee provided by Greenbean Coffee House, cookies by Rachel Bites, face painting by the art club, and free t-shirts.

The book signing and basketball event will be held at the Hollidaysburg Senior High School located at 1510 North Montgomery Street in Hollidaysburg.