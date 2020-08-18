Loughlin & husband to be sentenced in college admissions scandal

Prosecutors want Lori Loughlin and her husband Massimo Giannulli to get prison time, fines, and community service for their roles in the college admissions scandal.



The couple pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges in the case. The government accused them of paying $500-thousand to get their daughters into the University of Southern California as fake crew team recruits.

Prosecutors want the judge to give Giannulli five months in prison, 250 hours of community service — and a $250-thousand fine. They’re asking that Loughlin be sentenced to a two-month prison term, a $150-thousand fine, and 100 hours of community service. The government is requesting two years of supervised release for both defendants.

Giannulli and Loughlin are expected to be sentenced Friday.