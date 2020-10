Studio 814's Jordan Tracy chats with Rabbi Audrey Korotkin about this year's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Virtual Walk. Rabbi Audrey Korotkin is a 22-year-survivor of breast cancer who has been raising money and community awareness since she was in treatment. She is co-chair of the Altoona Jewish community's Making Strides Team -- Kadima!

If you would like to register or get involved with the 2020 event, click here.