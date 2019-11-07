Lost at sea for two days after getting “blown away”

A 47-year old woman was floating in a rubber dinghy in the Aegean Sea for nearly two days before being rescued by Greek Coast Guards.

According to Coast Guard officials, the tourist was holidaying on a sailboat near a Greek Island when she boarded a dinghy from the sailboat in order to head to shore for supplies and that’s when she was “blown away.”


Seven Coast Guard vessels, three private boats, a plane, and a helicopter participated in the rescue operation. Greek Coast Guard officials said she sustained herself with candy. The woman, whose identity was not disclosed by Coast Guard officials.

