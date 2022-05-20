Sponsored Content by Everest Medical Weight Loss

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Dr. Alan Kanouff, a pulmonologist, talks about the importance of healthy living and weight loss to help you be the best version of yourself. Everest Medical Weight Loss wants to help you achieve your goals in 2022.

Studio 814’s Morgan Koziar takes us on a tour inside Everest Medical Weight Loss to see the red light therapy “Ultraslim” and show how easy it is for a person to pop on over during a lunch break for a session that will help them achieve their summer weight loss goals. Kanouff says patients can lose 2-inches after just their first treatment. The before-and-after photos really tell the story.

Everest Medical Weight Loss is a weight loss clinic located in Altoona, PA. They specialize in helping patients lose weight with medications, diet, and exercise. Dr. Kanouff talks about the UltraSlim red light therapy that can help you achieve your goals even faster.

Everest Medical Weight Loss is offering a Waistbuster Special from now until May 31, 2022, which is “the best deal since Black Friday.”

The UltraSlim uses a special patented type of light to stimulate and shrink fat cells. The treated fat cells respond by opening temporary pores in the cell membrane and emptying the fat cell contents, releasing all of that stubborn fat you just can’t seem to get rid of, without dieting or exercise. Diet and exercise can enhance the effects as well as allow you to tone areas.

Dr. Kanouff says they offer combination packages where patients get 6 UltraSlim treatments and they also get 6 appointments with the nurse practitioner on staff.

Red light therapy has also been used to help treat pain and inflammation for many years, says Kanouff. In fact, there are many studies on the beneficial effects it has on inflammation which in turn, helps with pain relief. The effect for many can be instant.

For more information about UltraSlim and Everest Medical Weight Loss call (814) 283-4655 or visit their clinic at 5822 6th Avenue in Altoona