Tyson is a 3-year-old cat with Feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV), but that doesn’t keep him down! He enjoys cuddles, playing on the rug, and chowing down on wet cat food. He would be great for a family with a relaxed cat, or perhaps solo. According to Deb, he’s definitely a lover!

If you’d like to set up a meet-and-greet with Tyson, reach out to Mending Hearts Animal Rescue today or give Deb a call at 814-931-3221.