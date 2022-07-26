HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you’re looking to add a cat to your family, meet little Jeeves from the Huntingdon County Humane Society.

Lisa Boland, who works at the shelter, brought Jeeves, who is a 3-month-old kitten. Jeeves has 3 other siblings in his litter and is looking for his forever home.

“The shelter is packed to the brim,” says Boland. She says shelters are seeing an influx in animals coming through there doors as life is moving on from the pandemic.

Because of the overflow, the shelter is having to turn animals away. “It’s not something that we like to do, but in this case, we have to for now,” says Boland. The shelter has a lot of mouths to feed and a lot of responsibilities when it comes to caring for these animals and because of that – they have fundraisers to help keep up with the demand.

On Saturday August 21st, the shelter will be hosting a Paddles for Pets event. This is a kayaking event that is $25 to register. There will be a light lunch for those who participate.

The Huntingdon County Humane Society is located at 11371 School House Hollow Rd in Huntingdon. Give them a call at (814) 643-7387 or visit their website by clicking here.