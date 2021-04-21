Looking for a new or better job? This free, virtual class is ready to help!

Are you looking for a new or better job? This free, virtual class can help you score the job you’ve always wanted. Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner talks to Kristin Ioannou from Pennsylvania Women Work and Jeff Dick from Pennsylvania CareerLink about an exciting course called ‘New Choices’ that’s happening April 26th through April 30th. It’s just 2 hours per day — 9AM – 11AM. After you graduate from the 5-day course you will be set for success when it comes to landing that new job.

During the ‘New Choices’ class, participants will gain access to current lists of job opportunities, practice interviewing and applying for jobs online, revise their resumes, and learn how to manage stress through this uncertain time. This class is open to men and women of all ages!