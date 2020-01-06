Looking for a job? Check out the Stuckey Automotive job fair

Stuckey Automotive is holding a job fair on Wednesday January 8, 2020 from 5pm – 7pm at Stuckey Ford in Hollidaysburg. They are looking for talented, motivated professionals to fill the following positions:
- Sales Professionals
- Internet Sales Specialists
- Automotive Techs
- Auto Body Techs
- Title Clerks
- Administrative Support
- Parts Specialists
- Collision Estimators
- Service Advisors
The job fair is in response to the massive growth and launch of the new Stuckey Automotive Collision Center in Duncansville.