Looking for a job? Check out the Stuckey Automotive job fair

Stuckey Automotive is holding a job fair on Wednesday January 8, 2020 from 5pm – 7pm at Stuckey Ford in Hollidaysburg. They are looking for talented, motivated professionals to fill the following positions:

  • Sales Professionals
  • Internet Sales Specialists
  • Automotive Techs
  • Auto Body Techs
  • Title Clerks
  • Administrative Support
  • Parts Specialists
  • Collision Estimators
  • Service Advisors

The job fair is in response to the massive growth and launch of the new Stuckey Automotive Collision Center in Duncansville.

