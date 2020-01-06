Looking for a job? Check out the Stuckey Automotive job fair

Stuckey Automotive is holding a job fair on Wednesday January 8, 2020 from 5pm – 7pm at Stuckey Ford in Hollidaysburg. They are looking for talented, motivated professionals to fill the following positions:

Sales Professionals

Internet Sales Specialists

Automotive Techs

Auto Body Techs

Title Clerks

Administrative Support

Parts Specialists

Collision Estimators

Service Advisors

The job fair is in response to the massive growth and launch of the new Stuckey Automotive Collision Center in Duncansville.