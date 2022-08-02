ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Look at that face! Shelby Burns from the Central PA Humane Society stops by Studio 814 to introduce us to Chloe, an 8-month-old red heeler mix. Chloe is energetic, and loving, and would make a great family dog for a family with older kids and other adults. She’s not too fond of cats but is a total lovebug.

Chloe was surrendered to the shelter after her owner could no longer keep up with her. She would do best with someone who enjoys taking her for walks, spending time outside, and playing!

Have you ever considered fostering a pet?

The Central PA Humane Society relies heavily on foster homes to help them care for the thousands of animals that come into the shelter each year. One of the hardships a no-kill shelter like CPHS face is the lack of space to house animals. Spring and summer are particularly tough during ‘kitten season” when hundreds of unwanted kittens are being born.

​CPHS also utilizes foster homes for stressed animals who are not handling the shelter environment well and are in need of time away from the shelter and in a home.

​If you can open your heart and your home to an animal in need then please complete and send in your foster application.

​To foster dogs send an application to: info@centralpahumane.org.

To foster cats send an application to: cattery@centralpahumane.org