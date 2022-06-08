BOALSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – Looking for a more thoughtful gift to give to a friend or a family member? Check out some of the custom made pieces by Weston Workshop. Sophie Weston started the business during the pandemic. “I’ve always been crafty, and always made things like this for my friends and family,” says Weston.

Sophie’s online store features fun vinyl printed t-shirts and apparel as well as cups with fun designs or even silhouettes of your pets!

You can learn more about Sophie and her custom made pieces by visiting her website here or sending her an email at hello@westonworkshop.com.