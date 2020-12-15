LOOK OUT! Scuba Santa goes swimming with sharks

Santa took a dip this week with the sharks in Rio de Janeiro.

“Scuba Santa” swam with the sharks and other marine-life at the Aqua Rio Marine Aquarium during their daily fish feeding session, and put on quite the show for onlookers.

Aquarium staff fed the sharks in the giant marine water tank. Mrs. Claus and two Christmas gnomes joined Santa as he went scuba diving. The diver dressed as “Scuba Santa,” said that “we come to bring some happiness, not only for the kids but anyone who believes in the Christmas spirit,” during difficult times.