After 3,000 years, Tasmanian devils finally made their return to the wild in mainland Australia on September 10, with the help of actors Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky, marking a "monumental" moment in rebuilding Australia's ecosystem, said president of conservation group Aussie Ark Tim Faulkner.

Aussie Ark, in partnership with Global Wildlife Conservation and WildArk had released 11 Tasmanian devils into a wildlife sanctuary in New South Wales, and has plans to release 20 more devils next year, followed by another 20 the following year.