Lollapalooza officially canceled this summer

Lingering concerns about Coronavirus means the show will not go on for many concerts this summer.



Lollapalooza has officially been canceled according to Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

In her press conference Tuesday, she said hosting the music festival would be as dangerous as lighting the city on fire.

The event features major recording artists and typically brings thousands of music fans from around the world. Chicago has now canceled all major events now through labor day. Organizers of Lollapalooza are trying to replace the in-person music festival with a livestream event.