Loco from the Altoona Curve ambushes the Studio 814 set, surprising hosts Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar.

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The weather won’t stop some of the biggest fans from heading to PNG Field as opening day approaches for the Altoona Curve.

Homeruns, strikeouts, a 7th inning stretch, and of course the Curve Burgers.

The allure of the game draws thousands of fans to the stadium each year, offering a little bit of something for everyone. It’s “safe” to say after a long offseason, fans are glad baseball is back, and to be cheering on the team they love.

Weekend highlights include:

Friday April 8 6:00pm

· OPENING NIGHT! 23rd season

· Joe Everson (Eve-er-son) The singing Painter, will paint patriotic painting while singing national anthem

· Fireworks set to Huey Lewis and the News

Saturday April 9 4:00pm

· Autism Acceptance Night – Central Pa Autism Community

· Free Fidget Spinner first 200 kids 12 & under

Sunday, April 10 1:00pm

· First Kids Club game of the year

· 2022 Poster Schedule giveaway (1,000)

· Pirate Parrot Appearance