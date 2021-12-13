Local woman creates luxury bath box business

PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you’re looking for the perfect gift to get yourself or that special someone in your life — maybe a luxury bath box is what you need! Tamiko Scoggins started a business called Giada Tao Co. where she creates these boxes to help others get a better focus on taking care of their mind, body, and soul.

“We do two different types of teas, you get some rose petals for your tub, you’re going to have the sage and citrus candle, the soaking bath salts, the affirmation card, and the rose quartz crystals,” says Scoggins.

Tamiko says the inspiration behind starting the side hustle started when she had the best bath experience in her life. “I had a bouquet of flowers that was drying out — I decided I wanted to make my bath pretty, so I grabbed some flowers, grabbed some candles from around the house, I had my favorite hot tea, dimmed the lights, and put on some soothing music,” says Scoggins. “After that I thought everyone needs to experience this.”

Tamiko has a unique way to drink tea included in her box — tea bombs. Just like a hot cocoa bomb, when you pour over a solid chocolate ball in a mug — you do the same technique with the tea bomb. The tea bomb has a hard candy-like coating shell that is filled with a loose tea inside. Once you pour warm water over the bomb, it will dissolve into your mug and create the perfect tea blend that is sweet and filled with hints of fruit. “the blends are from the chai box — she was actually featured in Oprah’s 2021 Favorite Things so if you want to try something from Oprah, you can try it in our box,” says Tamiko.

And Tamiko assembles the packages and bath boxes right here locally from her home in Philipsburg. “All women owned businesses from different ethnic and cultural backgrounds,” says Scoggins.

Tamiko says these boxes make the perfect gift for not only others, but even yourself. “If you don’t take care of you who else will?” The concept of self-care and me time is a popular topic currently. Many people are trying to incorporate more of these practices in their everyday routines.

“It’s an easy, convenient gift to give a new mom, or someone who is going through a hard time, just someone that could use an hour of rest and relaxation.”

You can find Giada Tao Co on Etsy, Instagram and in That Little Shop in Tyrone.