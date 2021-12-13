Local woman creates ‘cocoa bomb’ business

INDIANA, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you’ve enjoyed a warm cup of hot chocolate at some point this year, odds are you’ve tried a hot chocolate bomb now! For those that don’t know, a hot cocoa bomb is all the rage this year! It’s a hollow hard-shell ball of chocolate that is filled with hot chocolate powder, marshmallows, and other fun treats.

Ashley Kersey started Joy Cocoa last year when the pandemic hit. She learned that she was pretty good at creating the bombs, and from there her business took off. Today she created cocoa bombs that are sold in businesses like 7th St Marketry in Indiana and Mill House Cafe & Co in Johnstown. While Ashley doesn’t have a brick and mortar shop of her own, she can created custom orders and ship her cocoa bombs anymore.

“I was trapped in my house during quaratine and I was watching a video on Tik Tok and I just needed a creative outlet — something to do,” says Kersey. “At first I thought I would just make them for friends and family, but once I posted on social media it just really blew up.”

And you may see cocoa bombs on the stores of your favorite grocery store since they’ve grown in popularity, but when it comes to Ashley’s bombs, she goes all out. “I want them to be very custom, they’re not just something that you can just go and get at the store,” says Kersey. “It’s almost too pretty to eat.” And customers see that with her adorable packaging and additions of sprinkles, candy canes, and charms.

Ashley can fill large orders for parties, she also creates packaging for the bombs in singles, four, six and 12. “The singles are great for stockings, or secret Santa or teacher gifts,” says Kersey.

Find Joy Cocoa bombs and other hot chocolate accessories at the businesses below.

7th St Marketry is located at 672 Philadelphia St. in Indiana

Mill House Cafe & Co. is located at 828 Diamond Blvd. in Johnstown