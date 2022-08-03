CURWENSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Starr Hill Winery, a family owned winery located in Clearfield County is expanding their line of products, and offering some sweet deals for their customers.

Right now, as part of their customer appreciation special, all wines are $8 and $10 as a thank you now through August 8th. You can find Starr Hill Wine at various Walmart locations in the area.

One of the newer additions to the Starr Hill Winery line-up is the Bumbershoot. The Bumbershoots are carbonated, fermented fruit drinks. Pretty soon, they will be getting a taller, slimmer can – so it will be a new look, but still have the same refreshing taste.

Starr Hill will also have a featured benefit wine that they’ve created for the Central PA Humane Society. This wine is a Blueberry Lemon wine. A portion of the sales goes back to the shelter. Starr Hill Winery will be included at the Central PA Fur Ball on Saturday August 6th. As part of an auction item, one lucky winner will be able to participate in a wine experience, where they will be able to customize their own wine and see how the process works.

Starr Hill Winery is located at 861 Bailey Road in Curwensville. You can learn more about the winery by clicking here or by giving them a call at (814) 236-0910.