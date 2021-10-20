Local travel agent has tips for traveling during the pandemic

SPRING MILLS, Pa. (WTAJ) — Travel concierge and owner of L+S Travel, Lindsay Smith has some advice on traveling during the pandemic.

Lindsay has knowledge and experience traveling both internationally and domestically during the ongoing months of the pandemic.

“While there are less obvious restrictions while traveling within the U.S. We are seeing a lot of destinations booked, or prices go up to keep up with the increase in travelers,” says Lindsay.

Starting this week, Disney has launched a new complimentary and convenient digital service designed to create your best day at Disney. It’s called Disney Genie, and it’s all made possibly through new technology, which guides you through our theme parks with tips that can help you reduce time in lines, discover magic around every corner and take the guesswork out of “what’s next.”

“Mexico and the Dominican Republic are the most popular spots right now because you don’t have to be vaccinated or test to get to get into the country,” says Lindsay.

L+S Travel provides options for family travel, destination weddings, honeymoons, or group travel.

To learn more about L+S Travel or to contact Lindsay for questions or how to book your next trip, call (800) 901-4881 or email sales@landsvacations.com.