Local sisters publish children’s book, “More than all the Trees”

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sisters Leighton Kyle and Katie McCaulley have teamed together to publish their own children’s book called “More than all the Trees.”

Leighton says she has always dreamed of writing her own children’s book, and after receiving her husband’s blessing and support, they created their own publishing company, Nora and Grace.

Leighton was inspired to write “More than all the Trees” after tucking her kids into bed one night when her daughter told her she loved her more than all the trees. Leighton knew her sister Katie, an artist would be the perfect person to create the illustrations for the book.

More than all the Trees is a children’s board book that follows a repetitive theme of the bond that children and their parents share.

To pick up a copy, you can visit noraandgrace.com or pick up a copy at the Magpie’s Nest in Bellefonte. upcoming Hartslog Day Heritage Festival in Alexandria on October 9.