Susan Youshaw Cashner, owner of Sly Photography in Altoona, booked the most sought after model in the world: toilet paper!

The shoot takes the highly sought after product and transforms its look into an elegant boudoir shoot. Hear from Susan in the interview above!

Sly Photography is also offering 50% off to people who had to moved their weddings due to COVID-19. For more information, check out their website!