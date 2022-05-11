BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you’re looking to keep your pets happy and healthy this summer, stop by Felicity’s Pet Supplies in Bellefonte. This new pet store opened in December of 2021 and owner Sheena Kirkwood says she was looking to fill a void in the area.

Felicity’s Pet Supplies offers a wide variety of high-quality, nutritious foods for your pets. They carry dry food, wet food, dehydrated food, and raw food.

“You want the first ingredient in your pet’s food to be a meat protein,” says Kirkwood. Sheena says customers can find a variety of toys, treats, leashes, collars, and food in the shop.