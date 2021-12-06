Local musician and lyricist discuss songwriting journey

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local musical duo, Jack Servello and Bill Dann have been teaming up for years to bring creative, catchy, original tunes to the 814 area and beyond. While you only hear Jack Servello singing and playing to the songs, it’s Bill Dann who comes up with the lyrics. The two have been working together since 2007 creating over 70 songs together since.

“Jack does the leg work. I’m just the lyric guy,” says Dann. “What Jack does with my lyrics is nothing short of amazing.”

The first original song is “Christmas Bells Go Jingle Jangle.”

“I’ve been an Archies fan for many many years and I was inspired to write a song based off of one of their biggest hits called Jingle Jangle. Really the lyrics just came to me about writing this feel-good, bubbly gummy, up-tempo love song and Jack just knocked it way out of the park,” says Dann.

The second original Christmas tune is called “Christmas Catasrophe.” The song is about the mischief that cats are known to cause around the holidays — especially with the Christmas tree.

“Cats and Christmas can be a very volatile situation,” says Dann.

When asked about the songwriting process Jack says the lyrics speak to him and he goes from there. “I read the lyrics and I hear them, what they should be

Bill and Jack work together to write fun, novelty songs and jingles for businesses or fun. You can check out their Facebook page, Youtube, and website for more details on their original music.