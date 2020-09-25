Local movie event raises money for St. Baldrick’s Foundation, honors local kids

SHIRLEYSBURG, Huntingdon County, Pa. (WTAJ)– The airport grounds in Shirleysburg have become a happening place on Saturday night.

A group comprised of Andrea Speck, Jacinda Jenkins, and Jen McMullen came up with an idea to help boost local business and support a cause they are all passionate about. Movie nights at the airport.

The cost to get in is a $5 donation to the cause that raises funds for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation and their fight against pediatric cancer. Each night celebrates and honors local children who are fighting cancer, have fought cancer, or have passed away because of cancer. The money raised from the evening gets donated to St. Baldrick’s in the name of those children.

Speck says, “We are not forgetting these kids. And for the ones who did make it, we’re celebrating them.”

Since the beginning, the community has responded. McMullen explains, “They showed up! They came pouring in the gates, filled up this field, and were willing to donate and just be here for a good cause.”

The event also aims to help local businesses and community groups that have taken a hit due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. They host local vendors to sell their food and products throughout the evening while also hosting student groups and other organizations that need help fundraising.

Jenkins explained, “We didn’t want to make any money because we aren’t suffering from the pandemic, like, it hasn’t hurt us. So how can we give back? And, pediatric cancer is what resonates with all of us and where we want to help.”

The upcoming movie night on Saturday, September 26 honors the lives of Kristy Bookwalter and Wade Stains. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the movie, “The Addams Family”, begins at 8 p.m.. Proceeds from the $5 tickets will go to the Mount Union Fire Company and St. Baldrick’s.