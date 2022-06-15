BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — With many requests by friends to make tasty treats for baby showers and gender reveal parties, 16-year-old Sierra Griffith decided to create her own business around one of her favorite hobbies — baking.

Sierra makes custom cake pops and cakescicles, (cake on a stick) that are intricately decorated and a perfect addition to any event or party.

Sierra’s creations can be found at the Woodbury Café in Roaring Spring or by placing an order online through her Facebook page by clicking here.