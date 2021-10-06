Local family encourages community to participate in annual heart walk

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Meet 3-year-old Heart Hero Stone. Stone DeVore was born in May of 2018 with a congenital heart defect called an Atrioventricular Septal (AV Canal) Defect and a genetic disorder called Noonan Syndrome. This heart condition occurs when there is a hole between the heart’s chambers and problems with the valves that regulate blood flow in the heart. Stone had open heart surgery at one year old. He had an amazing and quick recovery. He follows closely with his cardiologist as he will likely need more cardiology procedures/surgeries in the future. There is no cure for CHD, and lifelong follow up is necessary.

Stone is a very happy, active, and loving 3-year-old boy. He loves going for rides around his neighborhood in his blue car. He loves anything and everything about puppies. He loves music, animals, swimming, and his cat Romeo.

Stone loves both his mom and dad, who he has never been apart from a day in his life. Both mom and dad are nurses and work opposite shifts to be home with him. Stone is doing very well medically and developmentally, and his mom and dad are so proud of how far he has come.