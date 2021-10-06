Local dentist office offering free dental work to service members

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Total Health Dentistry is offering free dental work to service members on October 7 2021 as part of the Freedom Day USA. The day is a national military thank you event that is designed to show appreciation to military personnel.

Total Health Dentistry has locations in Altoona and Huntingdon. The facility is offering veterans free cleanings, X-rays, exams, fillings, and extractions.

You can reach the Altoona office at (814) 944-1300 located at 616 4th St, and the Huntingdon office at (814) 643-9414 which is located at 524 Washington St.

