Local competitive eater takes on whoopie pie world record to help raise money for teacher with cancer

Professional competitive eater and Philipsburg native Dan “Killer” Kennedy is taking on the world record for most whoopie pies eaten in 7 minutes.

Kennedy’s attempt to break the record will take place during halftime at the Philipsburg Osceola High School girls basketball game against Central High School on Wednesday January 8, 2020 at 6:30pm.

A $5 donation lets you guess the amount of whoopie pies that Killer Kennedy will eat. If you get it right, you take home half of the money. The rest of the proceeds go to a Philipsburg Osceola teacher battling cancer.