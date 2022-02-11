Local cleaning service offers tips & tools for cleaning

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Let’s face it, everyone has to deal with clutter and tackling cleaning projects from time to time. And with many people living busy lifestyles, sometimes you might need some help.

Blanca Jimenez started Plum as a cleaning business around 4 years ago. Now, years later Blanca is proud to say that she has 12 employees on her team, and the business is thriving.

“We’ve been doing this for quite a few years, so we try to make it as easy as we can on our cleaners,” says Jimenez.

Plum pristine clean offers services for residential and commercial projects.

Blanca shares some tips and tools that she and her employees use to help them tackle cleaning projects.

Here are some of the tools that Blanca uses:

Cleaning Drill

Pummie Screen

Scraper/Mini Scraper

Rubber Broom

The first product I recommend is this cleaning drill, you can find it at hardware stores, Home Depot or similar places,” says Jimenez. “It was has huge bristle head here, and it pretty much works on anything.” Blanca dips the drill into hot soapy water, and turns it on to give it a good stir. After you’ve dipped, she says you’re good to scrub! “Let it do its thing, it’s so much less scrubbing power that you have to do — you’re not hurting your back, you’re letting it do the work for you,” says Jimenez.

For a basic cleaning solution to use in your home, Blanca suggests the basics, “hot, soapy water.” Blanca says her business tries to focus on using natural products. “My employees are breathing in cleaning products, all day, so we try to go as natural as we can with them,” says Jimenez. Blanca says she enjoys using a brand called Healthy Nest.

To learn more about Plum’s services or getting a free estimate, give them a call at (814) 404-1318 or visit their website.