ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Sock Flock is a playful and rhyming story about birds. Author and Illustrator of the book, Sarah Vogel, stops by Studio 814 to talk about how she hopes to “engage young readers by inspiring their imaginations and fueling creativity.” With its vibrant colors and whimsical illustrations, it’s sure to knock your socks off!

Sarah says this is the first children’s book she has both written and illustrated. She pays tribute to her grandmothers who were avid birdwatchers. Through “The Sock Flock” kids can learn all about birds that are local to Central Pennsylvania.

Join local artist Sarah Vogel for the official book release sale and signing event at The Clay Cup in Altoona, Pa. on August 6, 2022, from 10 am-12 pm. Vogel will be there to sign all the books! Paperback, hardback, and stickers will be available for sale! Don’t miss this special event!