RIDGWAY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Chef Chrissy Schneider from Little Sister’s Big Rig food trailer stops by the 814 Kitchen to whip up some delicious “Elk County Loaded Nachos” made with aged cheddar, fresh salsa, slow-roasted bbq pulled pork, and spiced sour cream.

After graduating from Indiana University Academy of Culinary Arts School, Schneider began working and developing her cooking style in the deep south. She wanted to combine great southern cooking styles with some of her favorite family recipes. After 10-years of working in the industry, Schneider decided she wanted to start her own business locally — right here in the 814.

You can catch Chef Chrissy and her delicious creations at the 2022 Mountain Fest March 4th, 5th, and 6th in Ridgway, Pa.

Mountain Fest in Elk County is a weekend of musicians, artists, carvers, potters, jewelers, soap, lotion and candle makers, specialty foods, wineries, breweries, distilleries, crafts, food vendors, and much much more! There’s a $5 entry fee for the entire weekend located at 310 Tanner Street, Ridgway, PA 15853.

From April to October, you can stop by Chef Chrissy’s Little Sister’s Big Rig food trailer at the Kinzua Bridge State Park at 296 Viaduct Road Kane, Pennsylvania 16735.

Little Sister’s Big Rig’s goal is to use the best local ingredients for big flavors that don’t break the bank. The food trailer is a family affair with the whole crew pitching in to bring you a great meal!