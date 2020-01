Lizzo says she is taking a break from Twitter. The singer says she can’t handle the trolls on the social media platform any more.

The decision comes days after the “Truth Hurts” singer clapped back at someone who said her success was due to the obesity epidemic.

Lizzo has dealt with negativity before. She told Billboard Magazine “I’ve always had to turn haters into congratulators.”

It remains to be seen how long Lizzo will actually stay off Twitter.