Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Janice Whitaker, Administrator and Community Liaison for the Tressa Nese and Helen Diskevich Center of Geriatric Nursing Excellence (CGNE) at the Penn State Ross and Carol Nese College of Nursing to talk about an upcoming free community education series titled: “Living with Dementia.” Whitaker is Project Champion and one of three featured speakers for the “Living with Dementia” series.

The series and Memory Café begins on August 30, 2022. Primary caregivers and anyone interested in learning more or providing support to someone impacted by Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias are encouraged to attend any or all sessions. All events are free of charge and open to the public!

“Living with Dementia” is a four-part series led by the Penn State Ross and Carol Nese College of Nursing’s Age-Friendly Care, PA initiative. It will take place in person on Tuesdays and Wednesdays beginning in August at three convenient Central PA locations: Hershey, Mifflintown, and Bellefonte.

Overall session topics and dates are:

Session 1: Understanding Dementia-Related Brain Changes (Aug. 30/31)

Session 2: Understanding Behaviors as a Form of Communication (Sept. 20/21)

Session 3: Resources for Dementia Caregivers (Oct. 25/26)

Session 4: Planning for the Future with Dementia (Nov. 15/16)

A unique feature will be an optional “Memory Café,” where participant care partners can bring their loved ones living with dementia to enjoy activities in a safe, supervised environment while they separately attend the educational sessions.

For more information and registration details, click here! Advance registration is required for both the educational sessions and Memory Café as space is limited.