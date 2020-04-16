Live virtual concert to benefit Centre County United Way

Live United Live is set to take place on Friday, April 24 at 6 p.m. live on the Centre County United Way Facebook Page.
In this Facebook Live event, hosted by State College Radio Personality Jeff Brown, 24 acts will perform 10 minute sets. Viewers are encouraged to donate to the United Way as the concert goes on. The proceeds will benefit the Centre County United Way’s partner agencies who are still operating and providing community resources during this difficult time.
The list of performers include:
Jason Adams
Anchor and Arrow
Richard Biever and Family
Biscuit Jam
The Brannen Family
Kevin Briggs
Donny Burns and the 3rd Degree
Luke Cimbala
Molly Countermine & Rene Witzke
Caryn Dixon Jellen
Jeff Gibble
Hops & Vines
Kristi Jean and Her Ne’er Do Wells
Scott and Jack Mangene
Jesse Tyler Moore
John I. Thompson
Pure Cane Sugar
Rama-Lama
Raven and the Wren
Bill Ryan
Sgt. Bob
Chris Strait
Bill Strayer
Elizabeth Kennedy Webb