Live virtual concert to benefit Centre County United Way

Live United Live is set to take place on Friday, April 24 at 6 p.m. live on the Centre County United Way Facebook Page.

In this Facebook Live event, hosted by State College Radio Personality Jeff Brown, 24 acts will perform 10 minute sets. Viewers are encouraged to donate to the United Way as the concert goes on. The proceeds will benefit the Centre County United Way’s partner agencies who are still operating and providing community resources during this difficult time.

The list of performers include:

Jason Adams

Anchor and Arrow

Richard Biever and Family

Biscuit Jam

The Brannen Family

Kevin Briggs

Donny Burns and the 3rd Degree

Luke Cimbala

Molly Countermine & Rene Witzke

Caryn Dixon Jellen

Jeff Gibble

Hops & Vines

Kristi Jean and Her Ne’er Do Wells

Scott and Jack Mangene

Jesse Tyler Moore

John I. Thompson

Pure Cane Sugar

Rama-Lama

Raven and the Wren

Bill Ryan

Sgt. Bob

Chris Strait

Bill Strayer

Elizabeth Kennedy Webb