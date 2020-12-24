Live reading of “A Christmas Carol” raises awareness for “Out Of The Cold: Centre County”

(WTAJ)– Centre County residents Steve and Libby Snyder, like many parents, read bedtime stories to their kids. They put on voices for each character as if it were a personal performance at home. When Steve picked up “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens, it was the brains of the operation, Libby (Steve’s words), that told him to do his readings on Facebook live to raise awareness for Out Of The Cold: Centre County (OOTC).

The Snyders had just learned about the organization at their latest virtual church service. Their church is currently helping support the mission of the organization, help people in need of shelter.

OOTC’s mission is to provide temporary shelter, food, and resources to help the homeless transition to more permanent housing. It’s a mission that becomes a focus during the holidays in normal times, let alone a global pandemic.

Studio 814’s Jordan Tracy spoke with Steve and OOTC’s Program Director Sarah Potter about OOTC’s mission and how people can help. OOTC is a non-profit 501(c)(3) that operates on community donations and support along with several different faith based organizations. More information can be found on their website.

Steve’s readings of “A Christmas Carol” can be found on his Facebook page, “Steve Snyder.”