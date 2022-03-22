Sponsored By The Learning Lamp and Ignite Education Solutions

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — What started more than 10 years ago as a simple idea – to provide children in Johnstown, PA with access to high-quality tutoring without the high price tag — has grown into a multi-faceted program that gives children, families, and schools greater options for improving academic achievement. Are you looking for a career that will help “light the way to a brighter future?” Do you love working with children? Would you like to earn a degree with the help of your employer? Then The Learning Lamp could be the company for you.

The Learning Lamp is hiring!

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with HR Recruiter for The Learning Lamp and Ignite Education Solutions, Kayla Benson, Ashley Krzanowsky, a Preschool Aide, and Elizabeth Carr, a Personal Care Aide with Ignite Education Solutions.

The non-profit organization has a number of positions available, some of which you can even earn a college degree.

“We are looking for preschool aides, child care workers, before and after school programs. We’re looking for directors. We’re also looking for personal care aids and sub teachers, and nurses as well,” says Benson.

Ashley Krzanowsky, a Preschool Aide says “I love what I do. I work with children in a preschool setting and I also toggle between before and after school programs. So you have to be flexible and you have to be consistent. It’s just very rewarding…I just couldn’t be more proud of who I work for.”

If you’d like to apply to work with The Learning Lamp and Ignite Education Solutions, click here!