Lifestyle medicine with Dr. Jeff Baker of Penn State Health Medical Group!

(WTAJ) — Dr. Jeff Baker from Penn State Health Medical Group joined Studio 814 to talk heart health and all the resources and services they can provide.

Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and Penn State College of Medicine offer research driven care for cardiology, gastroenterology, dermatology, labs, podiatry, physical therapy, primary care, sports medicine and orthopedics, and much more! They have four locations around State College.

For heart health, Dr. Baker provided signs of heart problems:

Aching in the shoulders or chest.

Snoring/sleep problems.

Irregular heartbeat.

Sore gums/jaw.

Puffy legs and feet.

Shortness of breath and fatigue.

Dizzy/lightheadedness

Persistent cough.

Heart disease is the number one killer for men and women in the U.S. but can be preventable. A heart healthy diet includes:

Leafy green vegetables.

Whole grains.

Berries.

Avocados.

Salmon.

Walnuts.

Dark Chocolate.

Exercise is key too! Dr. Baker recommends aerobic exercise, strength training, as well as stretching and flexibility exercises.

