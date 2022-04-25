STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Beth Shaha, certified life coach shares some life lessons that she’s learned about by interviewing 25 women in the 814. Beth reached out to these beautiful women, her mom, and daughter included to research what it is that gives strong women such fire. Here’s what she found.

1.) Values Forward Living

2.) Open Hands/Willing Heart

3.) Take a tiny Step towards your “thing”

4.) Stay in the Arena – easy to go back to what we know

5.) Find avenues for creativity and inspiration

6.) Surround yourself with people that lift you up

7.) Keep doing things that give you perspective

8.) Stuck? Be willing to Learn, Grown, & Pivot

9.) Self Care – Physical, Mental, Social

10.) Remember – You are not alone

For Beth’s entire list, visit her website here.