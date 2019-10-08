Libby’s is changing its tried and true recipe!
The canned pumpkin maker’s new recipe calls for pretty much the same ingredients adding a few extra cloves, a bit less sugar and condensed milk.
The new recipe produces a pie that is creamier and spicier than the company’s 75-year-old stand-by.
It could very well become a new favorite — but if you want to stick to the old standby, you better go buy a can with that recipe printed on it right away.
Libby’s to change 75-year-old pie recipe
Libby’s is changing its tried and true recipe!