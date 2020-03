Tyrone, PA (WTAJ) -- Bake Shop Bakes is partnering with other local businesses in the Tyrone area to help raises money for a local boy battling Leukemia.

For each pie sold on March 13 and 14, Bake Shop Bakes will donate one dollar to Liam Wirtner and his family. S & C Contracting and Ingenuity Media have pledged to match their donation. They'll also have a donation collection at the shop in addition to selling the pies.