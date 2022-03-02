ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — March is officially here meaning McDonald’s Shamrock Shakes are back!

The creamy, minty, refreshing treat is available now at the famous fast food chain. The shakes are a classic that many people love, and now the minty deliciousness also comes in the variety of an Oreo McFlurry.

This real life Leprechaun named, Patio Furniture hand delivered these shakes for Morgan and Rebecca to enjoy! He also shared a little bit of blarney with the girls.

Joke #1: What do they call the Irish jig at McDonald’s?

Answer: The Shamrock Shake

Joke #2: When is an Irish potato not an Irish potato?

Answer: When it’s a McDonald’s French fry

Joke #3: How can you tell when a Leprechaun likes your joke?

Answer: He’ll be Dublin over in laughter

The Leprechaun also left the girls with a little bit of advice. He says to never iron your four leaf clovers. Want to know why? Because you’ll press your luck!

The shakes are available for a limited-time, so make sure you snag yours soon before they’re gone!