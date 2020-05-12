“Last Week Tonight” releases stamps to help support U.S. Postal Service

John Oliver, host of “Last Week Tonight” is giving support of the U.S. Postal Service his stamp of approval–literally. Check out these “Last Week Tonight”-branded stamps.

On his show recently, Oliver said stamps were still a key revenue generator for the postal service and he and his team wanted to help boost the bottom line.

Their new line of stamps features characters from the show like a giant squirrel named Mr. Nutterbutter, a zebra mascot who directs traffic in Bolivia, and more.

The stamps are for sale now at stamps.com.