Last round of royal duties for Prince Harry

Britain’s Prince Harry started the last round of his royal duties on an informal note today.

He made it clear the audience listening to his speech on sustainable travel that they should simply call him “Harry.”

Queen Elizabeth’s grandson and his American wife Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have announced they will step down from their duties as senior royals next month to spend more time in North America, particularly Canada.

Although Harry will no longer be known as his “Royal Highness,” he will still be a prince.

Harry has spoken of his sadness at being forced to give up his royal duties, saying there was no other option if he and Meghan, an American actress, were to seek an independent future away from stifling media intrusion.