Studies find couples who spend less time nagging have happier relationships.

Here are a few strategies, to nag less. Try a wordless hint, like leaving the trash by the door or give a one- word verbal reminder, like "dishes!" But do not insist a task be done on your schedule and of course the most effective tool is do it yourself. Be sure to express your appreciation when someone accomplishes a task. Research shows this will help motivate them to pitch in again.