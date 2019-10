Weighing just over 13 pounds, composed of an estimated 10,000 calories, covered in fried onion rings, layers of bacon, and mayonnaise, this burger isn’t for the faint of heart. It is allegedly the largest burger in Thailand.



Chris steaks and burgers of Bangkok, which specializes in large-portion meat dishes, is serving this massive burger up to customers as a challenge, promising a 10,000 Baht prize, which is $331.02, for whoever can finish it in 9 minutes.