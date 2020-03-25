Lady Gaga pushes back album release due to Coronavirus

Lady Gaga is delaying the release of her new album in light of the Coronavirus pandemic.



“Chromatica” was set for an April 10, 2020 release.

The singer, however, announced it just doesn’t feel right to release the album with everything that’s happening in the world. She wrote on social media she knows her fans are disappointed and probably angry and sad, but she asks them to practice kindness in these trying times.

She hopes to announce a new album release date soon.

Gaga also revealed she had planned to do a surprise set at Coachella in April. The festival has been postponed until October.