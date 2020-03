Krispy Kreme is going green for Saint Patrick’s Day. The doughnut chain says mischievous leprechauns snuck into their shops in the U.S. and Canada and added green to their donuts, creating such treats as the chocolate doughnut with shamrock sprinkles.

To get them back for the “greenification,” Krispy Kreme is introducing the “Leprechaun Trap Doughnut.”

It looks like a pot of gold, but is filled with Irish “kreme” to lure and catch the little guys.