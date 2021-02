A Beverly Hills plastic surgeon is coming to the rescue of a woman who substituted her hairspray -- with Gorilla Glue. She's taking over the internet with the documentation of her hair horrors, and many have even dubbed her the "Gorilla Glue Girl."

Tessica Brown's plight with the industrial-strength, permanent adhesive has gone viral after she used it on her hair over a month ago. She has documented her painful journey online.