Netflix has released a new docu-series on former NFL star and convicted killer Aaron Hernandez.

The three-part documentary is called ‘Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez.’ It profiles the star’s violent streak through interviews with friends, players and insiders.



Days after being acquitted of a double homicide in 2017, Hernandez was found dead in his cell. His death was ruled a suicide. He had been serving a life sentence in the murder of his fiance’s sister’s boyfriend.