Sponsored Content by Skills of Central PA

Are you looking for a new job or career path? Skills of Central PA is hiring! This is a career that can enhance your life, allow you to help other people, and kickstart your career in human services.

Skills offers a competitive pay and benefits package along with a great work environment.

Skills of Central PA is a non-profit human services organization that provides support for people living with intellectual and developmental disabilities and those recovering from mental health challenges.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Skills Regional Vice President, Cathy McFee, a Skills Direct Support Professional, Milinda Smith, and David, a person supported by Skills.

Skills offers a wide variety of programs, including: residential group homes, day programs, employment services, vocational training, lifesharing support, respite services, behavioral support, site-based and mobile psychiatric rehabilitation programs, peer support programs, and a network of mental health drop-in centers.

“I work in a group home. We provide 24/7 support for the people that live there. We try to let them be as independent as possible but we’re there for them if they need us. We provide care as in medicine administration, helping them with their daily tasks like showering, helping them with laundry, teaching them cooking skills because we want them to be as independent possible,” says Smith.

From visits to the Pittsburgh Zoo to making pizza together, Smith says “I enjoy it. These guys are like family to us.”

When asked what his favorite thing about Milinda is, David says “she plays guitar” and that he loves her homemade lasagna.

Skills is one of the largest human service providers in central Pennsylvania, offering services in 17 counties throughout the region and employing staff in a variety of professional, clinical, and direct support roles. To learn more about Skills’ services or to see current employment opportunities, visit www.skillsofcentralpa.org.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

If you would like a flexible schedules to fit your needs, paid holidays, insurance, 401K Retirement Program, tuition assistance for higher education and more benefits, join the Skills team today!







